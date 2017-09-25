International Textile and Apparel Fair, 'VASTRA-2017' Organised in Jaipur

International Textile and Apparel Fair, 'VASTRA' was recently organised at Jaipur. Union Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the event. VASTRA has created a niche for itself in textiles and apparel industry since its inception in 2012. Over 250 exhibitors from 13 states, around 300 overseas buyers from more than 50 countries and about 200 representatives from around 100 Indian Buying Houses participated in the fair. Over the past few years, VASTRA has played a pivotal role in creating a roadmap of growth for the entire textile and apparel industry of India. 'Vastra 2017' was jointly organised by Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd. (RIICO) and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry(FICCI).