International Tea Day 2020: These Funny Memes and Jokes Perfectly Describe Your Love For This Beverage

It is the International Tea Day 2020 today. Observance of the United Nations, it aims to raise awareness of the long history and the deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world. The objective is to promote collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea. For most of us, our mornings do not begin until we have the first sip of tea. Chai, as we call it in India, is more of emotion for so many people. And the war between tea and coffee is constant. On this International Tea Day, we have got you some funny memes and jokes that absolutely understand and convey your love for this beverage. You can share these jokes with your fellow tea lovers today. 11 Sayings About ‘Chai’ That Will Leave You With PositiviTEA and Also Serve As Best Instagram Captions!

The International Tea Day observance is lead by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Tea is the world's most-consumed drink, right after water. So production and processing of tea is a livelihood for many families in the tea-growing nations. For a die-hard tea lover, they can have tea even at midnight. There is no saying any no for tea. Some of these ideas are conveyed through tea memes and jokes online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Tea:

If you have smiled at each of the above memes, then you are definitely a tea lover. On this International Tea Day, don't hesitate to indulge in an extra cuppa of your favourite beverage. Also, share these above jokes and memes with your regular tea partners and spread some positvitea!