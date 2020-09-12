International Racket For Fake Call Centres Busted by Mumbai Police, Six Held

Mumbai, September 12: The crime branch of the Mumbai Police on Saturday said it has busted an international racket that was running fake call centres. People involved in the racket were running illegal international call centres and duping citizens of the United States and Canada, police said, as reported by news agency ANI. Six people have been arrested for allegedly being part of the racket. Smartphones, laptops and illegally procured databases were seized. Bitcoin Scam Details: How Twitter Accounts of High Profile Figures Including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Were Hacked And Action Taken by Social Networking Site to Control The Damage.

Earlier this week, police arrested two persons from Delhi for allegedly running a call centre and duping hundreds of job seekers. The accused were identified as Arif Abdul Rashid (24) and Sujahud Suhelhud (25), both residents of the national capital. They offered high-paying jobs but demanded money for sending offer letter and other formalities. The probe was initiated after a woman complained that online fraudsters duped her of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of offering her a job.

In July, police in Mumbai busted an international racket that was involved in the creation of fake social media profiles for duping people, the sale of fake followers and likes and other fraudulent activities. The international racket used to run websites offering fake followers and likes to both fake and genuine social media accounts. The action was taken after Bollywood singer Bhoomi Trivedi lodged a complaint.

