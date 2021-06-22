International Olympic Day 2021: History & Significance

International Olympic Day 2021 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 23 June. It is observed to promote the idea of Olympics.

Olympic day is organized by National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on 23 June to celebrate the foundation of International Olympic Committee (IOC), established on 23 June, 1894 in Sorbonne, Paris.

International Olympic Day: History

Dr Josef Gruss, a member of IOC in Czechoslovakia, presented a report about World Olympic Day in 1947 in Stockholm. However, the idea was adopted in 42nd IOC Session in St Moritz in January 1948. As mentioned above, date 23 June was chosen to commemorate the foundation of IOC.

Portugal, Belgium, Greece, Austria, Venezuela, Switzerland, Great Britain, Uruguay, and Canada organized the event in their respective countries to promote the idea of sports among the young people.

Olympic Day Runs are also organized every year around the world by NOCs. It was launched in the year 1987 as a celebration and to promote the idea of mass sport.

International Olympic Day 2021: Significance

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, people have been going through a lot, both physically and mentally. Exercise and workouts have become even more important to maintain our health during these testing times.

Moreover, the Olympic Day has become much more than just a run. NOCs around the world are also organizing educational and cultural events which attracts people of all kind, irrespective of their gender, sporting ability or social background.

