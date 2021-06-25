International MSMEs Day 2021: All you need to know about day that marks recognition of small businesses

Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) Day is celebrated every year on 27 June. The day is marked to recognise the contribution of these industries in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As many as 90 percent of businesses are generated from MSMEs. As per a blog on the United Nations (UN) website, these businesses provide 60 to 70 percent of employment.

The contribution of MSME to GDP worldwide is 50 percent.

Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day history:

The UN designated 27 June as Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day through a resolution passed in the UN General Assembly in April 2017.

A month later in May 2017, a program titled 'Enhancing National Capacities for Unleashing Full Potentials of MSMEs in Achieving the SDGs in Developing Countries' was launched. It has been funded by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Sub-Fund of the United Nations Peace and Development Fund.

Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day significance:

By observing the MSMEs Day, the UN wants countries to recognise sustainable development goals and create awareness about them. Member states organise presentations, workshops, discussions with business owners, and other events to celebrate this day.

Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day theme:

A virtual event titled Key to an inclusive and sustainable recovery, co-organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs with other departments, is scheduled for this year. The theme is 'Achieving the SDGs, and an economy that is greener and fairer, requires resilient and flourishing MSMEs everywhere'.

With this theme, the UNDESA will be discussing actions that can be taken to ensure a quick COVID-19 recovery for the MSMEs while also keeping sustainable development goals in mind. It will also discuss ways to enhance creativity and innovation while providing decent work for all.

