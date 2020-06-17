How International Media Reported on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh

In a ‘violent face-off’ that took place on the night of Monday, 15 June, between India and China, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

While New Delhi is saying the casualties in the Galwan Valley could have been avoided on both sides had China not changed the status quo unilaterally, Beijing is accusing India of crossing the border first and ‘attacking Chinese personnel’.

But what version of the clashes is international media reporting? Media channels across the world have been quite unclear about what exactly transpired at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two Asian neighbours. A lot of propaganda and strategic leaks have influenced international media’s reportage on the incident over the past few hours.

‘Clear Asymmetry of Power:’ The Economist

The Economist mentioned how the ‘border has turned stormier,’ with Chinese incursions in Ladakh in 2013 and 2014 and 2017. It also highlighted how China was irked by India's decision to revoke the constitutional autonomy of Jammu & Kashmir and carve out Ladakh into a separate territory. India’s anxiety over China’s growing economic and political clout among its neighbours, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, China were mentioned prominently.

“The immediate cause of the current crisis seems to have been India’s build-up of infrastructure in eastern Ladakh, including a key north-south road, making it easier to move troops and redressing China’s advantage in logistics,” said the media report. It also talked of how the two countries have also been carried to this point by ‘wider geopolitical currents.’



Quoting Nirupama Rao, a former head of India’s diplomatic service and ambassador to China, the article stated that there is a ‘clear asymmetry of power’ between China and India and things will be pretty heated for now.





‘A Bigger Game Plan:’ The Washington Post

Commenting on the timing of the clash, The Washington Post wrote about how China seems to be ‘flexing its muscles amid a global pandemic,’ in the background of its confrontation with Malaysian and Vietnamese vessels in the South China Sea, sending an aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait, the country’s unilateral move to seize new powers over Hong Kong.

For the Narendra Modi government that ‘prides itself on toughness in matters of national security,’ that has been viewing ‘China’s rise with disquiet,’ the country is now facing a serious crisis, said the media report.

Several publications commented on how there seems to be no obvious immediate trigger for the current conflict, but it is quite apparent that China has a ‘bigger game plan.’



Nirupama Rao, a former Indian ambassador to China wrote on how this ‘new edge’ to China’s attitude to ‘throw [away] internationally accepted behaviour to advance their interests’ is worrisome for many countries.



Gulf News also raised concerns over how this issue requires intervention from the highest level as beyond border disputes, the two have a ‘long history of excellent political and business relations.’









‘India Does Not Want Further Escalation’: The New York Times

The New York Times reported how the two countries do not want a further escalation, particularly India, ‘where military forces are nowhere near as powerful as China’s’ and also due to the present economic situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Neither PM Modi or President Xi want a war, but neither can relinquish their territorial claims either,” Ashley J Tellis, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington was quoted as saying by the publication.

Other media reports said it will be interesting to watch ‘Modi and his Hindu nationalist party’s’ next move, considering the leader has been ‘pursuing a forceful foreign policy that emphasises India’s growing role in the world,’ in the background of India-initiated strikes on Pakistan last year.

