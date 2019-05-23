International leaders congratulate PM Modi for massive victory

After National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) proceed to a major triumph in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi twitted, "सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!" Meanwhile, international leaders also congratulated PM Modi. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his massive victory. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani tweeted, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies." King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulates PM Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation. Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections." China's Xi Jinping congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.