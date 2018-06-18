International ICT conference concludes in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 18 (IANS) The two-day international Information and Communication Technology (ICT) 2018 conference concluded here on Monday.

The event was organised by the Federation of Computer Association Nepal under the theme "Sustainable Development Goals for Smart Society", reports Xinhua news agency.

The conference was attended by both local and foreign ICT stakeholders, experts and enthusiasts from various countries including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and China.

The conference discussed various issues and aspects of ICT including infrastructure, global trend, its usage and benefits among others.

According to the Federation, the event worked as a common platform to discuss about global perspectives, promoting digital economy and use of ICT in security and services.

Speakers highlighted the need for promoting the ICT sector through digitalisation.

