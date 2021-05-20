International HR Day 2021: Theme and significance of Human Resources Day

The International Human Resources (HR) Day is celebrated on 20 May. This year, all over the world, professionals and organisations will observe the second annual International Human Resources Day.

It is a global recognition of the dedicated people who play a vital role across all industries. This day is marked for all the HR professionals who put up a positive contribution for individuals and organisations across the world.

Despite the pandemic and its crisis, HR's are evolving and ushering towards a new era of employee-centric work culture. Because of this reason, the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA) has chosen "HR Shaping the New Future" as the 2021 theme.

This year's concept is all about the role as a profession in improving working lives, and not going back into traditional ways of thinking and functioning. The whole subject or idea about this day is to move towards leading a future that will be more inclusive; where one will benefit from workers, organisations, and society as a whole.

Significance of International HR Day:

On this day, HR's are recognised at an individual, company, national and international level, as per WFPMA. The profession showcases how they work across boundaries to develop thinking and practice better.

Check how teams and organisations can celebrate the day amid the coronavirus pandemic at home:

- Make a video or photo collage of what it means for HR to shape the new future - Invite an HR professional to speak in a virtual forum - Applaud and give your HR team a shout-out on social media for all that they have done so far - Send a virtual gift or care package for them - If they are other possibilities then present a recognition or award to your HR team members

Also See: 88-year-old artist Robert Seaman finishes year of pandemic ‘daily doodles’

Pandemic In Memoriams: Memories from 2020's COVID-19 crisis pop up on social media as throwbacks, reposts

WHO will set up data hub in Berlin to anticipate and respond to future pandemic threats

Read more on India by Firstpost.