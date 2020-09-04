International Flights Under Vande Bharat Schedule: 4 September

The Vande Bharat mission is now in its phase 6 as the national carrier Air Indian continues to operate special international flights to repatriate Indian citizens in different parts of the world.

This month, over 1,000 flights will be operated to connect 24 countries selected under the Vande Bharat mission. As of 2 September, nearly 13 lakh Indians have been repatriated though different modes such as Air India, private and foreign carriers, chartered flights, naval ships and land border crossings.

On 4 September, there are eight international flights scheduled to operate. Here are the flight details:

AI 1143 DELHI 03:30 VANCOUVER 07:00

AI 1336 DELHI 17:20 BENGALURU 20:05

AI 0983 MUMBAI 20:30 DUBAI 22:30

AI 1336 BENGALURU 21:35 SINGAPORE 05:00 (05-Sep-20)

AI 0951 HYDERABAD 22:30 DUBAI 00:30 (05-Sep-20)

AI 1934 AMMAN 10:00 DELHI 18:00

AI 0301 SYDNEY 09:15 DELHI 18:05

AI 1984 DUBAI 23:30 AHMEDABAD 04:00 (05-Sep-20)

