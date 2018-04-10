International drug racket busted, 4 arrested, 29 kg heroin seized

Delhi's Special Cell has busted an international drug racket and apprehended four persons in this regard. Police have also recovered 29kg of heroin from the accused smugglers. The three accused were arrested on consecutive days. On March 26, police arrested Jahangir from Kashmir, later on March 29, Gurbachan who is an Afghan national was also arrested by the Delhi's Special Cell. On March 31, Haji Alam who hails from Kabul was taken into custody and on April 6 Special Cell nabbed a Nigerian man named Nadi. The accused persons were into the drug business from nearly 2 years. The cases have been registered against them and further proceedings are underway. Pakistani national, Ajmal was the mastermind for the international drug racket, he owns a heroin factory in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area. He operated the drug racket in India with the assistance of Jahangir, Gurbachan and Haji Alam.