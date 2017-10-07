International diagnostic consortium unveiled in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Five leading pathology labs from India, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have formed an international diagnostic consortium to provide affordable medical tests and treatment to people around the world, it was announced on Saturday.

"Neuberg Diagnostics, named after modern biochemistry pioneer Carl Neuberg, has been formed by five leading pathology labs from four nations to provide affordable diagnostics to the people the world over," healthcare entrepreneur and its founder G.S.K. Velu told reporters, unveiling the consortium here.

The conglomerate is an alliance of laboratories such as Anand Diagnostic Laboratory (Karnataka), Supratech Micropath (Gujarat), Ehrlich Laboratory (Tamil Nadu) in India, Global Labs (South Africa) and Minerva Labs (UAE).

Neuberg will have three reference laboratories located in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad in India and Durban in South Africa for tests using in-vitro diagnostics techniques, lab automation, big data analytic tools and laboratory information system.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, Sri Lankan Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Rajitha Senaratne, UAE's Dubai Health Authority Medical Director Awatif Juma-al Bahar and South Africa's University of KwaZulu-Natal Pro-Vice-Chancellor Salim S. Abdool Karim were present on the occasion.

"The consortium will be a platform to introduce new generation pathology services and provide healthcare at affordable cost," Patel said on the occasion.

"We will implement best practices, adopt new technology and convert research into innovation to benefit medical community and improve patient care," said Anand K. of Anand Diagnostic Laboratory.

"The alliance will strengthen our relationship with India. Leveraging the expertise of pathology brands, we look forward to levelling the gaps in our healthcare system," said Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health official Hemantha Beneragama.

The new entity is projected to have a collective annual revenue of Rs 400 crore.

Neuberg will also provide services in genomics (study of genomes) and proteomics (study of proteins) to doctors and patients alike.

The consortium will pool in advanced diagnostics technology and perform about 5,000 pathological tests, promoting prevention and early diagnosis, thereby empowering the Indian healthcare consumer.

In conjunction with lab services, Neuberg will combine conventional pathology testing, new generation laboratory techniques and basic radiology and imaging techniques for enhanced patient outcomes.

Neuberg Diagnostics will operate under one corporate team headed by Velu as the Chairman and Anand will be the Chief Executive Officer.

The consortium's technical board will comprise noted pathologists like Jayaram, Bhagyam Nair, Lorna Madurai and Bhavini Shah.

