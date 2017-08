Ho Chi Minh City, Aug 9 (IANS) An international cycling tournament will take place in Vietnam's 14 cities and provinces nationwide from September 2 to 17, the Vietnam Cycling Federation said here on Wednesday.

Twelve teams from Vietnam and some other countries and regions will cycle over 1,800 km from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tournament's prize money totals over 1 billion Vietnamese dong ($44,000).

