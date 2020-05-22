International Biodiversity Day 2020: This year's theme for UNGA occasion conceptualised in 1993 is 'our solutions are in nature'

International Day for Biological Diversity is observed on 22 May to create as well as enhance understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. According to Convention on Biological Diversity, World Biodiversity Day was started at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1993.

In December 2000, the UNGA adopted 22 May as International Day for Biological Diversity to commemorate the adoption of the text of the Convention on 22 May, 1992.

Theme of Biological Diversity Day 2020

The theme for the International Day for Biodiversity 2020 is "our solutions are in nature."

The UN recognises that despite all technological advancements, humanity is completely dependent on a healthy and vibrant ecosystem for water, food, medicines and other essentials. The theme stresses on hope, solidarity and the importance of working together at all levels to build a future that is in harmony with nature.

What is biodiversity?

Biodiversity is the variety in living organisms that exist on Earth. These include at least 8 million species and the various ecosystems that intermingle and live together.

The term biological diversity was first used by Walter Rosen of the National Research Council in 1985 and denoted the variety of life and all its interactions. Since life forms are highly interconnected, if one goes extinct, it can have a devastating effect on others.

With only 2.4 percent of Earth's land area, India accounts for 7 to 8 percent of the recorded species in the world. These include more than 45,000 species of plants and 91,000 species of fauna.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India tweeted that the International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated to "spread awareness and increase understanding related to #Biodiversity and its conservation."

The Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar also shared a message on the occasion:

Meanwhile, Javadekar on Friday had a virtual discussion with chief ministers, cabinet ministers and state government officers of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu through video conference to discuss issues relating to notification of Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) pertaining to Western Ghats.

Conservation and development can co-exist, says Javadekar

