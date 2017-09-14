International adventure race kicks off in Kashmir Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir government organised an international adventure race to promote tourism in the Kashmir valley. It is the biggest event organised by the department of tourism titled 'Expedition India', which attracts dozens of participants from different countries including America, South Africa, England, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Scotland. Unrest in Kashmir Valley has hit the tourism sector negatively and there was a sharp decline in the number of tourists. People working in tourism department had to incur losses due to the same. In order to spread positive vibe and to attract more tourists, the department organised this huge event. The first activity of this expedition was six kilometers marathon race starting from Shankaracharya Temple. The participants of twenty two teams moved for Shikara riding that began from Nehru Park and concluded at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). The aim of the expedition racing is to make participants aware about the natural beauty of the valley, including adventure tourism of Kashmir.