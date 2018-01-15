It was an internal issue and has now been resolved: Bar Council of India on SC crisis

The Bar Council of India on Monday stated that the 'Supreme Court crisis' issue has been resolved. Addressing the mediapersons, Chairman of Bar Council of India (BCI) Manan Mishra stated that the matter has been laid to rest and all court rooms in the SC are functioning normally. On January 12, four senior judges of the Apex Court shook the nation after they appealed to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive. Since then the issue has been making headlines and now with the Bar Coucil's statement, the matter is likely to be sidelined in a while.