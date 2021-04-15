Intermediate and SSC exams will go on as per schedule: Andhra Minister

In light of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelling Class 10 exams on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh assured that the Intermediate and SSC exams will be conducted as per schedule. While the Intermediate exams are scheduled to begin from May 5, SSC exams are scheduled to begin from June 7.

Assuring that the COVID-19 crisis in the state is “not out of hand”, the Minister said that the government will stick to the schedule. “The government is taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. We are conducting RT PCR tests for students at random and verifying the results. COVID-19 protocols are strictly maintained,” Suresh was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The Minister said that they will consider cancelling the exams if the number of cases increases in the forthcoming weeks. Further, he also warned the school managements of taking stern action if they were found violating COVID-19 protocols.

The state has been conducting physical classes for students from Class 1 to Class 10 and presently half day schools are being held.

“The managements of schools and colleges across the state have been warned against violation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued by the authorities to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour on their respective campuses. If the situation warrants, the School Education Department may run schools on alternate days,” the Minister was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

On Wednesday, following a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the Class 10 exams scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7, 2021 while Class 12 board exams, scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 15, have been postponed.

The CBSE said that results of the Class 10 Board exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board and any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her will be given an opportunity to write the exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold exams. For Class 12 students, the situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021 and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the new date for the start of the Class 12 Board examinations is announced, the government said.