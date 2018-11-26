Interfaith conference in Jammu disseminates message of peace and brotherhood

Mutual tolerance and regards for the belief of other religions is the characteristic of Indian society. Fostering this syncretism among the youth, an interfaith conference was organised in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. Take a look. An interfaith conference inviting people from different religions was organized in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The conference held at Himalayan College in Rajouri district saw participation of large number of youth who got a chance to interact with proponents of different religions and understand the nuances of different faiths espoused in the country. Underlining the core values of a particular religion and comparing these to others, the scholars asserted the fact that all religions share the common value of peace and harmony. Along with host of lectures and discussions held at the Himalayan College, the library was also kept open for the visitors to buy and borrow books from a wide-array of religious literature. In a multi-religious and diverse society like India, it often becomes difficult for the students and youths to draw morals from multitude of faiths. The inter-faith conference held in Rajouri district was certainly a wonderful initiative to clear those conflicts regarding religion and uphold the unity of India.