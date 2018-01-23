Interested in combination of technology, rural development to eliminate poverty in India: AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh at WEF

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accompanied by Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh arrived in Davos on Monday to attend World Economic Forum. IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who recently bagged Dr Kalam Award for Innovation in Governance in New Delhi, said the main agenda of Andhra Government is to look for combination of technology and rural development so we can give pin point delivery to eliminate poverty. The main objective is to share and learn about innovative techniques for the betterment of the people of India, he added.