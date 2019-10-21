Interest of domestic industry will be protected before trade deal with US: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal attended US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 2nd Annual India Leadership Summit in national capital. Speaking to media persons during the event, Goyal said, "Every interest of domestic industry has to be protected before we execute any free trade agreement. Our national interest is protected first before any agreement is entered into." Further adding on India-US trade negotiations, he said, "Trade negations are complex, but it is on track. Everything is going smoothly."