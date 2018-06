Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Skipper Sunil Chhetri struck a hat-trick as India demolished Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the inaugural match of the Intercontinental Cup football tournament here on Friday.

Chhetri (14th, 34th, 62nd minutes) was in sublime form, showcasing excellent finishing ability as India started their campaign on a rousing note.

Udanta Singh (48th) and Pranoy Halder (78th) displayed equally impressive finishing skills to round off an excellent evening for the hosts.

