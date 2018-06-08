Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri has been my inspiration: Udanta

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Making inroads into the national team, India winger Kumam Udanta Singh on Friday said iconic skipper Sunil Chhetri has been his inspiration.

India will play in the final of the Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.

"I feel privileged to share the dressing room with Chhetri-bhai both at the Club level as well as the national team. He has been my idol and for so many youngsters," Udanta told www.the-aiff.com.

"At the end of the day we learn from our seniors and that comes best when you are playing alongside someone like him," he added.

After staging two back-to-back wins in the Intercontinental Cup, coach Stephen Constantine rang in as many as seven changes to the starting line-up against New Zealand.

India beat Chinese Taipei and Kenya to seal their spot in the summit clash.

Although the result didn't come his way against the Kiwis, Udanta stated the team has learnt from their mistakes and they're now prepared for the final.

"We are confident of our abilities and we're pumped up before the final. We are going through a process and we're confident to perform to best of our potential," said Udanta who is known for his blistering pace down the flanks.

"The final on Sunday will be a different ball game and I trust the spectators won't go back home disappointed," Singh said in reference to the football fanatics of Mumbai who have shown tremendous support for the team during the ongoing Intercontinental Cup.

Udanta, who scored his maiden International goal in the first match of the tournament against Chinese Taipei, admitted it was "quite a moment" when he saw the ball bulge the net.

"Yes, it was quite a moment for me. Providing assists for others is one thing but cutting the final job out there is something entirely different and its pure bliss for a footballer to score for his country," he smiled.

"Now that I have scored one I need to stay grounded and continue the job. I won't mind scoring a few more," the Bengaluru FC player signed off.

--IANS

dm/gau/