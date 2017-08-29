Inter-School Table Tennis State meet launched

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The third edition of the Inter-State Table Tennis State Championships was launched here on Tuesday.

Close to 4,000 boys and girls will compete over the next three days in 22 states across the country, hoping to make it to the finals later in the year.

Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar, while declaring the championship open, said that the country was inspired by P.V. Sindhu's epic performance in the Badminton World Championship a couple of days ago.

"We have made great progress in badminton in recent years. I would now want our paddlers to do the same and shine at the highest level," Javadekar said.

"This championship is the right step in that direction. It will give aspiring table tennis players a level playing field to pursue their dreams," he added.

Several top dignitaries, apart from the Javadekar, were present at the launch at the Hansraj Model School here, including TTFI General Secretary M.P. Singh, Delhi State Table Tennis Association (DSTTA) General Secretary Manjit Dua, Arjuna Awardee and Director of 11 Even Sports Kamlesh Mehta and former national champion Manika Batra.

--IANS

gau/vm