Inter Milan's Icardi named in Argentina squad

Buenos Aires, May 20 (IANS) Italian football club Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and uncapped West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini have been included in Argentina's squad for friendlies against Brazil and Singapore next month.

But there was no place for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero or Sao Paulo forward Lucas Pratto, who were both dropped from the squad chosen for World Cup qualifiers in March, reports Xinhua news agency.

Argentina will meet rivals Brazil in Melbourne on June 9 before a clash with Singapore four days later.

Icardi, 24, who has made just one appearance for the Albiceleste, has scored 26 goals in 41 matches for Inter this season.

Lanzini, also 24, has 15 goals in 68 appearances for West Ham since his 2015 move from Al Jazira.

The Argentine Football Association published the 20-man squad on their official website on Friday despite having yet to name a replacement coach for Edgardo Bauza, who was sacked last month.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is expected to be named in the role after Sevilla's last match of the season on Saturday.

Argentina are currently fifth in the 10-team South America zone World Cup qualifying standings with four games remaining.

Only the first four teams at the end of the qualifying tournament will earn an automatic slot in Russia. The fifth-ranked side will advance to a playoff against the top nation from Oceania.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (UANL Tigres), Geronimo Rulli (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Emanuel Mammana (Olympique Lyonnais), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Guido Rodriguez (Tijuana), Leandro Paredes (AS Roma), Ever Banega (Inter Milan), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain (both Juventus), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta), Joaquin Correa (Sevilla).

