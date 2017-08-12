Inter Milan midfielder Medel moves to Besiktas

Milan, Aug 12 (IANS) Inter Milan on Saturday confirmed the sale of midfielder Gary Medel to Turkish football champions Besiktas.

"FC Internazionale Milano announce that an agreement has been reached with Besiktas JK for the permanent transfer of Gary Medel," the Italian club said in a statement.

Medel, who won two Copa America titles with his Chilean national team, left Inter after appearing in 109 matches over three seasons at the Serie A side, reports Efe.

Inter wished the 30-year-old midfielder "all the very best for this latest professional adventure in Turkey".

Although Inter did not provide details on the value of the deal, Italian media estimated that the midfielder cost the Turkish side some three million euros ($3.5 million).

--IANS

pur/bg