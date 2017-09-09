Inter Milan extend winger Perisic's contract

Milan, Sep 9 (IANS) Inter Milan have announced the contract extension of Croatian winger Ivan Perisic until June 30, 2022.

The 28-year-old was a Manchester United target this summer with Inter demanding more than $60 million to sell.

"FC Internazionale Milano are happy to announce that Ivan Perisic has renewed his contract and will remain with the Nerazzurri until June 30, 2022," the Italian club said in a statement on Friday.

Perisic joined Inter during the 2015-16 season from Wolfsburg. He has since gone on to make 81 appearances in Serie A, domestic cups and the Europa League. He has scored 20 goals for Inter.

"It's certainly emotional and I'm happy after the stress of this summer. Now, we can look forward and I'm only thinking about Inter. After signing, the pitch is the only thing left for me to think about."

Perisic has represented Croatia 59 times, scoring 16 goals.

