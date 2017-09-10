Inter Milan continues 100 per cent start after beating Spal 2-0

Milan, Sep 10 (IANS) Italian football club Inter Milan continued their 100 per cent start this season, defeating Spal 2-0 on Sunday in the Serie A third round.

Mauro Icardi opened scoring for Inter after converting a penalty in the 27th minute, reports Efe news agency.

Ivan Perisic scored the second goal for Inter three minutes before the final whistle, sealing the home win.

After this third straight victory, Inter Milan are in second place of the Serie A table with nine points, behind leaders Juventus.

Spal are in the ninth position with four points, after suffering their first defeat this season.

--IANS

sam/dg