Inter Milan buy Nice left-back Dalbert

Milan, Aug 9 (IANS) Inter Milan on Wednesday signed Brazilian left-back Dalbert Henrique on a contract from French football club Nice.

"The 23-year-old has signed a contract with Inter until June 30, 2022," the club posted on its website.

Nice signed Dalbert in the summer of 2016 and he established himself as one of the most interesting left-backs in Ligue 1, as he made 33 league appearances, making four assists.

He was the Nice player with the most crosses (94) and the most dribble attempts (100) last season.

According to Italian media reports, Inter will pay Nice more than $20 million to buy the player.

--IANS

pur/vm