Inter edge Sampdoria to claim 1st place in Serie A

Milan (Italy), Oct 25 (IANS) Italian football club Inter Milan withstood a late surge by Sampdoria here to win 3-2 and take possession of first place in Serie A.

The victory boosted unbeaten Inter to 26 points on Tuesday, one more than Napoli, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both teams began well in front of the 55,000 spectators at Milan's San Siro stadium, but it was the hosts who turned ambition into goals.

Slovak international Milan Skriniar, a former Sampdoria player, put Inter up 1-0 with a goal in the 18th minute and Mauro Icardi doubled the lead with a strike at the half-hour mark.

Inter remained in control for the rest of the first half and would have led 4-0 at the break if not for shots by Ivan Perisic and Icardi bouncing off the posts.

The home side's advantage climbed to 3-0 in the 55th minute, when Icardi scored his second of the night for a total of 11 goals in 10 matches.

Perisic hit the post again before Sampdoria clawed back a goal in the 63rd minute courtesy of Dawid Kownacki.

Sensing vulnerability, the visitors ramped up the pressure, resulting in a goal in the 85th minute by veteran Fabio Quagliarella, but Inter hung on to take all three points.

