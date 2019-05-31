Intense heat wave grips parts of country

Intense Heat wave condition has battered several states of India. Northern as well as Southern states are suffering from wrath of Sun god. Mercury is constantly hitting over 45 degree Celsius. Severe Heat wave is expected to hit parts of UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. In Chennai canned water demand has increased as bore well sourcesare drying up in Chennai. IMD Director of Gujarat Jayant Sarkar said, "We expect that the temperature is likely to decrease after 2 days in the state. Monsoon will reach Kerala by June 6 and then gradually, it'll move Northwards.