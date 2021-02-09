Intellipaat & NASSCOM FutureSkills® join hands to train professionals on digital skills like AWS, DevOps and Web Development

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellipaat, India's leading executive online education platform, in partnership with NASSCOM FutureSkills®, has announced the launch of 3 digital skills programme for training young professionals on the FutureSkills enterprise platform. The programme includes courses offered on digital technologies like AWS, DevOps and web development which are high in demand in top IT Companies, such as, TCS, Accenture and IBM, among others. These courses will be available to learners on both Intellipaat as well as NASSCOM FutureSkills platform.

These courses have been developed by Intellipaat and are aligned to the competency standards developed by SSC NASSCOM in collaboration with the Industry and are approved by the government. These standards define the performance standards an individual must achieve in a specific job role, thereby improving employability of working professionals within the IT-sector.

Intellipaat's AWS Certification programme has been designed to enable professionals to not only clear the AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate examination, but to also prepare them for jobs in roles like cloud architect, cloud engineer, etc.

The DevOps course covers detailed understanding of tools such as Kubernetes, Docker, Jenkins, etc., which are in high demand across all IT companies.

The Web Developer Foundation certification course covers skills like MongoDB, HTML, CSS, node.js, Database Management, etc, and will help learners to become successful full stack web developers.

All these programmes provide practical exposure with multiple hands-on exercises, assignments and project work. Learners will receive certificates of completion by NASSCOM FutureSkills and Intellipaat. At the end of the course, Intellipaat will provide career services to the learners, which includes resume preparation, mock interviews, etc, and will connect them with their 300+ hiring partners.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Diwakar Chittora, Founder and CEO, Intellipaat, said, 'We at Intellipaat are dedicated to provide the necessary platform for the young Indians as they seek opportunities to grow professionally. We are pleased to partner with NASSCOM Futureskills to make our upskill courses available to a wider audience. We are positive that this partnership will help millions of people in their career transition and upskilling objectives in AWS, DevOps and Web development.' Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Amit Aggarwal, CEO, IT-ITES Sector Skills Council (SSC), NASSCOM & Co-Architect NASSCOM FutureSkills, said, 'There has been an exponential rise in the number of businesses adopting new-age technologies. This has necessitated availability of skilled talent pool on these technologies that can deliver solutions as per the changing consumer & business needs. Through our partnership with Intellipaat, we endeavour to provide credible, affordable industry aligned courses to prepare learners to tackle the dynamic IT sector, in their respective domain. These courses focus on both theoretical as well as practical concepts, with sufficient focus on hands-on practice, to make learners industry ready' About Intellipaat: Intellipaat is India's leading ed-tech platform that offers more than 150 courses for professional's up-skilling on technology and non-technology courses. Intellipaat has more than 150 corporate clients and has more than 6,00,000 learners from 55+ countries learning on their platform. The company also offers + 150 courses on latest technologies like Data Science, Machine Learning, etc. for professionals who are looking to start their career in these domains.

About NASSCOM: The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 2800-member companies including both Indian and multinational organisations that have a presence in India. NASSCOM membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Service Centres to Engineering firms. NASSCOM membership base constitutes over 95% of the industry revenues in India and employs over 4 million professionals. NASSCOM envisions to make India a global hub for Innovation and Talent so when the world thinks Digital, the world will think India.

