Intelligence agencies have to make hard assessment to our needs: Ajit Doval

While addressing at 41st DRDO Directors Conference at DRDO (Defence Research and Development Org) Bhawan in Delhi on October 15 NSA (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval said that Intelligence agencies have to make hard assessment to our needs which will give us an edge over our adversaries. "Niche technologies are something that makes India more security. It has to be need based. We along with our defence services and intelligence agencies have to make a hard assessment that what are our needs which will give us an edge over our adversaries."