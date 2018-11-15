Intel opens new chip design facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (IANS) Global chip maker Intel Corp on Thursday opened its new design centre in this tech hub for innovations in disruptive technologies.

"The Rs 1,100-crore centre will design chips and power them to work for new technologies like cloud, client, graphics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G," Intel India country head Nivruti Rai told reporters here.

The California-based global firm has chip design centres in countries worldwide, including China, India, Malaysia and the US.

The India design hub is the largest outside the US, Rai said.

The $63-billion semi-conductor behemoth has invested about Rs 30,000 crore (about $5 billon) in its India operations over the last 20 years since it entered the sub-continent to leverage its skilled talent pool.

Union Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha unveiled the new design facility in the company's 44-acre sprawling campus in the city's southeast suburb. Intel's interim Chief Executive Bob Swan was present on the occasion.

"Intel India has grown over the past 20 years to become a strategic site and a key growth engine for its parent firm, which transforms into a data-centric company. The design centre reinforces our commitment to India," said Swan.

Though the company has about one lakh employees worldwide, its executives did not specify how many of them work in its India operations.

--IANS

bha/fb/mr