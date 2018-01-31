New Integrated Terminal in Guwahati to enhance North-East connectivity: AAI

Airports Authority of India, which has extensively been working to improve the air infrastructure of country, has now started working on the new Integrated Terminal Building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati after the foundation stone of the same was laid on 28th January 2018 by Union Minister for Civil Aviation P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The development of this building comes in line with the massive projects undertaken by the government of India to boost the connectivity in the North- East region of the country.