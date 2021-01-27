'Insult to the Nation': Amarinder Singh Condemns Violence During Farmers' Tractor Rally in Delhi

Deploring the Republic Day violence in Delhi, especially at the Red Fort, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday termed it an insult to the nation and said it had brought shame to the country and weakened the farmers' agitation.

But he made it clear that he continues to stand with the farmers as the farm laws were wrong and against India's federal ethos.

Stressing that the Red Fort is a symbol of independent India and thousands of Indians had given up their lives for independence and to see the national flag flying atop the fort, the Chief Minister said Mahatama Gandhi had fought the entire war of independence through non-violence.

"My head hangs in shame at what happened yesterday in the national capital," he said.

"Whoever has done it (indulged in violence at Red Fort) has brought shame to the country and Delhi Police should investigate and take action," he said, adding that the Centre should also probe into the involvement, if any, of any political party or nation, while making sure that no farm leaders are unnecessarily targeted or harassed by the police.

The Chief Minister declared that the future of Punjab's youth lay in peace and recent developments had slowed down investment in the state.