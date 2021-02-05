Insult of Nat’l Flag: Kin of Farmer Who Died Amid Protest Booked

The family members of one of the farmer who died amid the farmers’ protests in Delhi were booked for allegedly insulting the national flag, PTI reported.

Baljindra, a resident of Bari Bujhia village in Sehramau area died in a mishap near the Ghazipur protest site on 25 January. His mother and brother have now been booked after a video of his funeral went viral on social media.

“He had gone to participate in the farmers' agitation on 23 January with his friends. His body was kept in a mortuary, as that of an unidentified person. His family members came to know about the incident on 2 February, and they brought the body here,” Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Yadav was quoted by PTI.

The SP said that the family had covered the body with the national flag like that of a martyr, and took it for last rites on 4 February.

The FIR was registered against Baljindra's mother Jasvir Kaur, brother Gurvinder and an unidentified person, after a video of the last rites went viral on social media, he said.

According to the flag code, draping the national flag on a dead civilian at his funeral, who does not qualify for it, is an offence.

The development comes even as the standoff between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues, with farmers stationed at the three protest sites around Delhi. Amid reports of snapping electricity and water supply, the Opposition has cornered the government in the Parliament over the three contentious farm laws.

(With inputs from PTI.)

