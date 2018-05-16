Institute of Social Sciences launches its Centre for Vietnam Studies in New Delhi

Institute of Social Sciences (ISS) launched its Centre for Vietnam Studies in national capital. While addressing at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Ton Sinh Thanh, said that this step will take the relationship between both the countries to new heights. Input from Indian scholars is very important for the country. While speaking exclusively to ANI, Director of Centre for Vietnam Studies, Sonu Trivedi shared that the discussion of opening Centre for Vietnam Studies at ISS was going on since last year and later the President of Vietnam announced the Centre in New Delhi.