Institute of Eminence Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Empanels Jaro Education as Enrolment Partner- Award-Winning Programs

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR, an Institution of Eminence, joins Jaro’s premium academic partners to offer MBA (Executive) Degree and Data Science & Analytics for Business programs Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Recognizing the need of professionals to augment their skillsets for the complex business environment of the present and future, Jaro Education has collaborated with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, to offer the University’s MBA (Executive) degree and Certificate program in Data Science & Analytics for Business (DSAB). Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is India’s youngest ‘Institution of Eminence’ as recognized by the Government of India.

The University’s MBA (Executive) is a UGC approved two-year degree program, delivered in a flexible and blended mode, for working professionals who want to boost their career without having to forego their current jobs. It is distinguished by its focus on market relevance for the digital economy, internationally acclaimed faculty, future ready experiential curriculum, and a flexible delivery schedule that meets the needs of the on-the-go professionals. The DSAB, on the other hand, is an eight-month Certificate program with close to 200 hours of guided learning, for young professionals to get an immersive, hands-on and rigorous training on the most relevant analytics tools that businesses around the world are using in complex decision-making.

Dr Bibek Banerjee, Dean of Shiv Nadar University’s School of Management & Entrepreneurship and the Academy of Continuing Education said, “The ongoing pandemic has hit the Ctrl+Alt+Reset for our lives in general, and the business world in particular. At the emergence of new business realities, the way learning is delivered needs to adapt and change as well. Our MBA (Executive) and the Data Science & Analytics for Business (DSAB) programs, are both designed to empower and enable professionals with the skills and tools to successfully navigate the uncertain world ahead. As a private university with a ‘public mission’ at its core, we at Shiv Nadar University believe that excellent quality education benchmarked to international standards, can be designed smartly and delivered innovatively and affordably. Our collaboration with Jaro Education is to make our world-class and industry relevant programs more accessible to the young professionals whose careers will be deeply affected by the dynamic future of work.” Sharing her views on the importance of the partnership, Ms. Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, “Jaro Education’s collaboration with Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR, comes at an opportune moment when organizations are gearing up for the post-COVID industry scenario. These distinctive courses will surely benefit working professionals who are aiming to educate themselves on solving complex business problems and adding value to their professional endeavours.” MBA (Executive) degree program of Shiv Nadar University covers new-age subjects and concepts including Design Thinking, Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Financial Engineering and Technology, Digital Transformation Strategy, and many more. The Data Science and Analytics for Business program provides personalised mentorship and tutorials by industry experts and academicians, exposure to competitive hackathons, and opportunities for networking with industry leaders and peers. Upon completing the DSAB program, learners will receive 15 academic credit points that can be applied against a proposed future Master’s Degree program in Business Analytics at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.

Those interested in the programs can enrol here: • Data Science And Analytics For Business by Shiv Nadar University | Jaro Education • MBA (Executive) Degree - Shiv Nadar University | Jaro Education About Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is a student-centric, multidisciplinary and research-focused University offering a wide range of academic programs at the Undergraduate, Master's and Doctoral levels. The University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The University is in the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the University consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from ranked universities all over the world.

Shiv Nadar University has been recognized as one of the ten private ‘Institutions of Eminence’ by the Government. In the NIRF (Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework), the University has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list, and its score has been rising steadily. In NIRF-2020, it ranked 56 in the 'University' category. Shiv Nadar University has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), valid for a period of five years from 26 November 2019. It is also among a select group of green-field institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

About Jaro Education Jaro Education is one of the leading Ed-Tech companies in India and a pioneer in the Executive Education space since July 2009. The company aims to nurture managers, leaders and entrepreneurs in every field and industry by guiding them to choose and opt for an apt course that caters to their requirements. Recognized for changing the landscape of online education in India, Jaro Education offers more than 20 management and technology programs in collaboration with reputed universities and institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Trichy, IIM Nagpur, IIM Kozhikode, IMT Ghaziabad and more. With its strong domain expertise and insightful online programs, Jaro Education has transformed careers of over 2,50,000 professionals in the last 12 years through its 28 centres across India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jaroeducation.com/