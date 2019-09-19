Instead of criticising economy slow down, should give positive suggestions: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on September 19 attended interactive session of 'India in crisis' in Rajasthan's Jaipur. On being asked about India's current economy slow down, Pilot said, "First step is to accept the reality and not live in denial. All surveys in India and across the world say that the economy is in a bad condition. If we have a problem, then instead of criticising, we should give positive suggestions." "There is slowdown in every sector today. Investors' confidence has gone down, NPAs have gone up, banks are not giving loans, jobs are not being created, factories have shut down. We'll have to accept that when formula of calculating figures of economy was changed, GDP was automatically increased by 2%. Figures say that the biggest problem is unemployment. Concrete steps should be taken to balance the macro-economic environment," he added.