Instead of bringing black money in, PM Modi is sending it out: Veerappa Moily

While talking to the media in Bengaluru, Congress leader Veerappa Moily attacked the Center for black money on Friday. He said, "What is that black money? Instead of bringing in he (PM Modi) is sending money. There is no control. In finance itself it is anarchy, management of domestic finance is miss managed. Rupee value has come down. There may be trade war between China and India but such wars have been there earlier but our economy was always stable."