Instant loan app case: Another Chinese national among two arrested in Telangana

Another Chinese national has been arrested by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing instant loan app case. The accused has been identified as Jian, a 26-year-old native of Jiangxi province in China, a representative of Jia Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd, Pune, police said. Earlier the Rachakonda police arrested Liang Tian Tian, wife of Parusha Ram Lahu Takwe, director of the same company.

Along with Jian, 26-year-old Vivek Kumar, accountant Ajaya Solutions Pvt Ltd and Epoch Go Credit Solutions Pvt Ltd was also arrested. Both of them were arrested from Thane, Maharashtra. The police also froze a bank account with Rs 30 crore. Further investigation is underway.

The accused have been arrested under sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation using computer) of the Information Technology Act. Police have seized four laptops, two mobile phones, Jian’s passport, debit card and other items.

Jian came to India in July 2019 on a business visa, police said.

Ajaya Solutions Pvt Ltd, Bienance information technology Pvt Ltd, Epoch Go Credit Solutions Pvt Ltd, Truthigh Finetech Pvt Ltd and other companies were providing instant loans through apps such as Krazy bean, Krazy rupee, Cashplus, Rupee Pro, Gold bowl, First Cash, Real rupee among others, without having a valid license from the Reserve Bank of India.

The police said that these instant loan mobile applications give access to contacts, mobile information and other data of the user to the Chinese loan companies.

After a week of sanctioning the loans, Jia Liang company representatives would call borrowers for repayment, if not made already. Jia Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd and Ajaya Solutions Pvt Ltd were running call centres to recover loan interest. While initially Jia Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd, based in Pune, was collecting the money through the call centre, the operation was later outsourced to Ajaya Solutions.

If the borrower failed to respond or refused to pay, the call centres would harass them with verbal abuses and threats. Since the apps would gain access to the users’ data, they would call borrowers’ relatives, friends and other contacts, insisting to repay the loan at a higher rate of interest. Further, they create WhatsApp groups with the borrower and post the borrower’s photos, ID proofs, fake legal notices, abusive remarks and voice messages to humiliate the victim in the group, police said.

Read: Made in China: How the instant loan app racket boomed in India