Instagramer's Recreation of Classic Travel Photos with Household Items is Reminding us of Outside World

The year 2020 has shattered the myriad dreams of wanderlust millennials. The coronavirus pandemic which led to strict travel restrictions has left many passports unstamped and many Instagram posts just a dream.

However, one such travel enthusiast has taken her broken dream and created her imagined touristy images using daily household objects. The Instagram account of traveller Sharon Waugh is resonating with many netizens as she recreates classic travel pictures in her flat until she can travel again.

In one of her posts, the travel enthusiast from Cape Town, South Africa, recreated an image of a lady posing at seaside with a watercraft in the background, only in her case it was a paper boat and no water body. But it’s all about perspective and hope.

The ridiculously hopeful post left many followers in splits, while many accepted how they too miss travelling. One user commented, “Your posts never cease to crack me up!”

Another user said that what they loved the most about Waugh’s work was its creativity.

Waugh’s other post shows her recreating the Eiffel Tower in the background using a wine bottle on a stool which is on top of a table.

She also recreated the iconic Taj Mahal pose but with white toilet paper rolls. She captioned the image, “If you thought the fort was impressive, how's this for a magnificent construction?” She also lamented how appreciating architectural marvels is not what it used to be thanks to the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the airlines and travel companies the hardest and globally America’s travel industry is the hardest hit. In an earlier report by National Geographic, the US Travel Association projected a loss of 4.6 million jobs through May which has increased as the cases have surged since then. Decline in tourism is a driving reason for job losses in states including Nevada, where Las Vegas casinos and jumbo hotels have gone dark.

In India, domestic travellers are showing interest as the festival season approaches. Travel Agents' Federation of India (TAFI) eastern region head Anil Punjabi told news agency PTI, "There is interest and queries are coming in about destinations and safety measures, but these are yet to be translated into bookings," adding that people have changed their priorities amid the COVID-19 crisis.