Instagram 'Stories' marks first anniversary

San Francisco, Aug 2 (IANS) Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday launched a birthday/celebration sticker pack for its "Stories" feature on its first anniversary on August 2.

Instagram currently has nearly 700 million users globally and 250 million use the feature every day.

In July, more than 50 per cent of businesses on Instagram used the feature for running promotions and contests, creating tutorial contents and other purposes.

The company has rolled out more than over 20 new features since last year -- from shooting "Boomerangs" right into your story, to several stickers and face filters and adding @mention and link to other accounts.

Most-viewed "Stories" in India were by Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor (@sonamkapoor), Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt), Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra), Shraddha Kapoor (@shraddhakapoor) and Jacquelene Fernandes (@jacquelinef143).

The most popular hashtags were #GOODMORNING, #WORK, #GOODNIGHT, #MOOD, #HAPPYBIRTHDAY, #TBT, #LOVE, #HOME, #BOMDIA (means hello or good day in portuguese) and #RELAX.

The app is more popular among users under 25 years, who spend more than 32 minutes a day on an average, while people over 25 spend more than 24 minutes a day on the app.

--IANS

