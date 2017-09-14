Instagram Removes Photo Of Boy With Facial Deformity, Apologises And Restores

Mother of a 12-year-old bashed the popular photo-sharing app, Instagram for removing a photograph of her 12-year-old son making them apologise. Charlie’s 12-year-old son Harry Beswick was born with Goldenhar syndrome, because of which he does not have the left eye, eye socket, nostril or left ear. After she posted a picture with her son, the photo was taken down by Instagram after an anonymous user reported it to the app’s content moderation team. Charlie has an Instagram account where she regularly posts pictures of Harry and his twin brother Oliver on her Instagram account, called ‘Our Altered Life’.

Harry has a prosthetic eye, but Charlie wasn’t wearing it on the photo posted on Sunday. After the photo was removed from Instagram, she took to Twitter complaining about the social media’s decision. Her tweet read, “Someone is reporting my son’s face & #Instagram agree saying it doesn’t meet their guidelines before removing it. RT to support me in this!” It was retweeted more than 1 lakh retweets and over 57,000 likes. The Guardian quoted an Instagram spokeswoman as saying, “We mistakenly removed the photo, but quickly restored it as soon as the mistake was brought to our attention. We have apologised to the family.”

Here is the post that was earlier taken down by Instagram:

Here is Charlie’s tweet:

Someone is reporting my son’s face & #Instagram agree saying it doesn’t meet their guidelines before removing it. RT to support me in this! pic.twitter.com/XxOvthBT5O — Charlie Beswick (@ouralteredlife) September 12, 2017

Soon after the photo was restored, Charlie edited the caption of the photo saying, “Note to the person who reported the last image of my son like this. It’s his face. If you’re offended then scroll past. Shame on you!” According to the report, Charlie said she has not received any apology from Instagram and that it was not the first time her pictures were taken down. Charlie was quoted as saying, “Instagram hasn’t apologised – they’ve restored the photograph but not explained why it was removed in the first place or apologised.”