Inspiring! Coolie cracks Kerala PSC exam by using free railway WiFi

Sreenath K, who works as a coolie on the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station in Kerala for the past five years, has cleared the written test for the Kerala Public Service Commission. Speaking to ANI, Sreenath briefed his story and said it is a huge success for a daily wage earner, who had to carry heavy luggage to earn his bread and butter. The free WiFi internet services were made possible by Digital India, the dream project of PM Modi.