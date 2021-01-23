Be inspired by Netaji, build 'New India': Naidu to youth

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged the youth to derive inspiration from the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and lead from the front in building a 'New India' - a happy and prosperous nation where every citizen gets equal opportunities and where there is no discrimination.

Noting that about 65 per cent of the population is below the age of 35, he said it is time for the youth to be in the forefront in eradicating poverty, illiteracy, social and gender discrimination, casteism and communalism.

Naidu was addressing the officer-trainees attending the Foundation Course at MCR HRD Institute here on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Bose which is being celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas.' Terming 'Parakram' or courage as the most defining feature of Netajis persona, the Vice-President lauded the governments decision to celebrate Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country.

Referring to the role played by Subhas Chandra Bose and several freedom fighters, social reformers, including unsung heroes from different regions, he said many people were not aware of their greatness as the contributions made by them were not properly projected in history books.

We have to celebrate the lives of many of our great leaders. We have to come out of the colonial mindset, he said.

It is said that the increasing loyalty of the Indian Armed Forces towards their motherland hastened the process of the British departure from India,' he said.

Observing that different leaders approached the freedom movement in different ways, the Vice-President said the ultimate goal of all them was to achieve Indias freedom from colonial rule.

He said what is important is to remember Netajis vision and legacy for building a strong India.

Highlighting that Netaji wanted abolition of the caste system in the country, Naidu said that as far back as in the 1940s, soldiers of all castes, creeds and religions lived together, ate together in common kitchens and fought as Indians first and last.

Story continues

Netaji always used to stress that the progress of India would be possible only with the uplift of the down-trodden and the marginalised sections, he said.

Saying that Netajis democratic ideals were based on the principles of sacrifice and renunciation, the Vice-President said Bose wanted the citizens to imbibe the values of discipline, responsibility, service and patriotism for democracy to thrive in free India.

The true spirit of nationalism is about working for the welfare of all the citizens in the country, he said.

Naidu also said Bose always took pride in Indias civilisational values and rich cultural heritage, which he felt formed the bedrock of national pride and collective self-confidence.

Bose not only wanted emancipation from political bondage but also believed in equal distribution of wealth, abolition of caste barriers and social inequalities, he said.

Progressiveness of Netajis ideas can be gauged from his decision to form a womens corps in INA named Rani of Jhansi Regiment, he said and appreciated the governments decision to provide Permanent Commission for the women in the Armed Forces. PTI SJR NVG NVG