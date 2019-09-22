We are inspired by modern India led by PM Modi: US House Majority Leader

Speaking at the 'Howdy Modi' event at Houston's NRG stadium, Majority Leader of the US House of Representatives Steny H Hoyer praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental endeavours in country. He said, "We are inspired by the modern India he (PM Modi) leads while mindful of the challenges, undeterred as India reaches into new frontier of space and equally determined to lift millions out of poverty back on earth." Hoyer further added, "(India) Like America proud of its traditions to secure a future according to Gandhi's teachings and Nehru's vision of India as a secular democracy where respect for pluralism and human rights safeguards every individual."