Inspirational track 'Dil Mein Mars Hai' from 'Mission Mangal' is out!

After creating much buzz with the trailer of 'Mission Mangal', makers have dropped the first song 'Dil Mein Mars Hai' from the film. Akshay Kumar, who is playing senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan at ISRO, shared the song on his social media account. Akshay can be seen working with his team including Vidya, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen to make India's Mars mission a success. The movie is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019.