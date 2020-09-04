Inside details of Indian deployment along the LAC accessed; India occupies 30 dominating heights

As tension along the Line of Actual Control continues, inside details of India's deployment have been accessed. India has occupied 30 dominating heights on the Southern bank of Pangong Tso which was not occupied earlier. This deployment is being done so as to avoid any foul play.

India's holding fort and warding off the Chinese troops. National Affairs Editor Srinjoy says heights on both sides of the Pangong Lake have been occupied. A 50 Km stretch has been guarded by the Indian Army. Areas which could have movement of tanks and troops have been deployed with heavy weaponry and tanks. Enough artillery and tanks at high peaks.