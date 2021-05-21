Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage.

INS Rajput, Indian Navy's first destroyer decommissioned after 41 years of service

ANI
·2-min read
Decommissioning ceremony of INS Rajput underway at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Friday. [Photo/ANI]
Decommissioning ceremony of INS Rajput underway at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Friday. [Photo/ANI]

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Indian Navy's first Kashin-class destroyer INS Rajput was on Friday decommissioned at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam after serving the nation for 41 glorious years, informed the Indian Navy.

The ship was decommissioned in a solemn and low key event due to the ongoing COVID pandemic when the National Flag, Naval Ensign, and the Decommissioning Pennant were lowered at sunset time in the presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command, the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

In recognition of the yeoman service rendered to the nation by the ship, a Special Postal Cover was released by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh on the occasion.

INS Rajput was commissioned on May o4, 1980, at Poti, Georgia (erstwhile USSR), as the lead ship of the Rajput Class Destroyers of the Indian Navy with Capt (later Vice Admiral) Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani as the first Commanding Officer.

During her service, the ship had the distinction of being part of both the Western and Eastern Fleets. She was based in Mumbai till Jun 1988 and thereafter was re-based at Visakhapatnam as part of the Eastern Fleet.

Endowed with menacing looks, the ship was equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which included, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft guns, torpedoes, and anti-submarine rocket launchers.

INS Rajput was also the first ship to be fitted out to fire the supersonic cruise and long-range BrahMos missile. She was also the first Indian Naval ship to get affiliated with an Indian Army Regiment 'the Rajput Regiment'.

Apart from participating in various naval operations like Op Pawan, Operation Aman, Operation Cactus, and various multinational exercises, the ship was a flag bearer of the Indian Navy's benign role by participating in various relief operations which include cyclone relief operations off Odisha Coast in 1999, relief operations post Tsunami in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2004 and HADR mission after the earthquake at Jakarta.

In her glorious service to the nation, the ship has been helmed by 31 Commanding Officers. The ship since its commissioning has sailed a distance of over 7,87,194 nautical miles which is equivalent to navigating around the world 36.5 times and 3.8 times the distance from Earth to Moon.

The decommissioning ceremony was attended by very few officers and sailors from the Eastern Fleet and other organisations of ENC whilst adhering to the COVID protocols. The event was live-streamed on the internet and Naval intranet for serving personnel, veterans, and outstation ex-crew who had served onboard the ship.

The virtual attendees included Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, former Commanding Officers and, Officers and Sailors of the Commissioning Crew. (ANI)

Latest stories

  • COVID-19 Live Updates: Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7, Kerala to remain locked down till May 30

    The country on Friday also reported 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

  • Fauci Expects Covid-19 Vaccines for Kids in Late-2021, Sees Need for Booster Shot

    The United States earlier this month cleared the way for the use of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech in adolescents aged 12 and above.

  • Coronavirus wave flattens Indian housing market views: Reuters poll

    Indian house prices will stagnate this year, hurt by a devastating second wave of the coronavirus which has crushed demand and offset government tax rebates and incentives for property developers, a Reuters poll showed. That means average house prices will stagnate this year, according to the May 11-19 poll of 12 analysts, a downgrade from an already modest 1.3% rise expected in the previous poll in January. Four analysts penciled in a decline in house prices this year.

  • Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but humanitarian officials warned that the damage to Gaza would take years to rebuild. As Palestinians and Israelis began to assess the scale of the damage, one Gazan said his neighbourhood looked as if it had been hit by a tsunami. Palestinian officials put the reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars, while economists said the fighting could curb Israel's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • New e-filing site for taxpayers from Jun 7; existing to undergo 'blackout'

    New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A new taxpayer friendly income tax filing website will be launched on June 7 as the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday said the existing one will be phased out after a 'blackout period' of six days beginning next month.

  • Over 39,000 Children Aged Between 0-9 Years Test Covid-19 Positive in 2 Months in Karnataka

    As per the data, 28 children have succumbed to the infection till March 18 this year, while 15 more deaths were reported since then till May 18 in Karnataka.

  • Iron ore price hits record high in Australia amid tensions with China

    Canberra [Australia], May 20 (ANI): The price of iron ore in Australia has surged to an all-time high level and market shares in the mining companies are hitting new highs amid growing tension with China.

  • Andhra Man’s Herbal Covid-19 Treatment Draws Crowds, Row; ICMR to Test Samples

    A report by the Nellore administration didn't find adverse events, but felt an eye drop could have negative impact. While it was filed on Monday, distribution was stopped only on Friday.

  • Modi’s ‘Silence’ Jolted BJP-RSS; the Worry is There for All to See

    One can’t ignore reports from RSS & BJP cadre, that the govt has become the target of public ire over COVID mess.

  • Rajiv Gandhi 30th Death Anniversary: Rahul, Priyanka and others pay tribute to former prime minister

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar shared an image of Rajiv Gandhi along with a message appreciating the late prime minister's role in making India technologically advanced

  • Karnataka doctor refuses to wear mask at supermart, booked under epidemic act

    Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Karnataka Police has registered a case against a doctor for allegedly refusing to wear a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Mangaluru.

  • Toolkit case: Cong writes to Twitter seeking suspension accounts of JP Nadda, Smriti Irani

    New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Two days after filing a police complaint in the 'Covid-19 toolkit' case, the Congress Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly spreading misinformation and unrest in the society. The Congress had Wednesday lodged a police complaint seeking registration of cases against Nadda and Irani, besides BJP general secretary B L Santosh and spokesperson Sambit Patra over the alleged forgery of documents.

  • ICMR Study Blames Religious Gatherings, Migrant Workers for Transmitting Virus Behind 2nd Wave

    Three variants, i.e. B.1.1.7 lineage, variant of concern (VOC) and B.1.351 lineage have been reported in India.

  • Andhra Pradesh Sets New Record by Concluding Assembly Budget Session in a Day

    Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy followed the custom and addressed the Assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.

  • Explainer: What Does New Criminal Inquiry Mean For Trump?

    Donald Trump is facing a onetwo punch of criminal investigations in New York, with the state attorney generals office saying its ongoing civil inquiry into the former president and his businesses is now a criminal matter.

  • Russia welcomes Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire, calls for direct negotiations

    Moscow [Russia], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia welcomes the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire but believes this important step is insufficient, as it is necessary to launch direct negotiations, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

  • 2 Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine doses 85-90 per cent effective, real-world study finds

    London, May 21 (PTI) Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have shown to prevent around 85 to 90 per cent of symptomatic COVID-19 infections, the first real-world data from Public Health England (PHE) has found.

  • India’s suffering isn’t just the fault of a new Covid variant

    Instead of sequencing or data collection, the government is offering patriotic bluster in the face of this deadly second wave A train passenger is tested for Covid after arriving in Mumbai. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images The variant that threatens the British summer has already done far more damage in India. In October last year a sample from the western state of Maharashtra containing what would later be identified as the B.1.617.3 variant was sequenced and uploaded to Gisaid, a global database of Covid-19 samples from across the world. The variant had multiple mutations located on the virus’s spike protein that binds it to receptor cells in the human body. Some of these mutations were present in other variants, or seemed capable of evading immunity. All of this should have set off alarm bells in India and led to increased surveillance across the world. Instead, India’s genome sequencing project continued to flounder through the rest of 2020. For most of last year, India did virtually no genome sequencing, Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s leading virologists, told me. While other countries submitted thousands of sequences to databases such as Gisaid for scientists across the world to study, India submitted only a few hundred. This was partly due to a lack of funding. It was also possibly the result of a lack of interest; last year, India’s Covid curve appeared to be falling. At the end of 2020, the Indian government announced it was setting up the Indian Sars-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) to increase genomic sequencing through a network of 10 laboratories. Its aim was to sequence 5% of all new detected cases. By Tuesday, India had submitted a little under 13,000 sequences – 0.05% of its total reported cases. Despite reporting about 400,000 new confirmed cases every day through the first half of May, India collected and submitted just 280 sequences over the last 30 days. Again, it’s worth putting these numbers in perspective: according to Gisaid data, India has submitted 2,247 sequences of the variant first identified there in October 2020; the UK, where cases of the B.1.617 variant were first detected in February 2021, has submitted 3,706 to date. Epidemiologists across India have suggested the variant is driving the country’s virulent Covid curve. This is also supported by data from Gisaid, which shows this variant has become dominant in badly hit states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The World Health Organization has classified the strain as a “variant of concern” because of its potentially increased transmissibility. But the question of whether this variant is linked to more severe cases of Covid-19 is more complicated. Experiments on hamsters suggest that infections with this variant result in a greater loss of body weight, higher viral load in people’s lungs and pronounced lung lesions. The real-world evidence from India is harder to parse, in part because the sheer number of infections has overwhelmed India’s health systems, leading to countless deaths from a lack of simple life-saving measures, including oxygen supply. In the western Indian city of Pune during the early days of the second wave, when there weren’t shortages of beds and oxygen, there was no apparent increase in the death rate, the leading Indian immunologist Vineeta Bal told me. The question of whether this variant leads to more severe cases of Covid-19 is also closely related to vaccines. Over the last few weeks, at least three Indian states and two cities, including Pune, have shown signs of a vaccine effect – a decline in infections and deaths among elderly people, 40% of whom have now been vaccinated. Although some scientists and the WHO have suggested that antibodies acquired either from vaccines or from past infections might have reduced success in neutralising the new variant, the current consensus appears to be that the two vaccines being administered in India – the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat Biotech/Indian Council for Medical Research’s Covaxin – remain largely effective against the new variant as well. This new variant played a significant role in India’s overwhelming second wave. But the suffering was also caused by India’s costly mistakes. Religious and political mass gatherings such as a month-long election campaign and the Kumbh Mela festival went ahead. Such large gatherings resulted in increased social mixing and reduced adherence to distancing measures. The delays in genomic sequencing were potentially catastrophic, and not just for India. Meanwhile the country’s vaccination drive, which already seems to be having a positive effect on the number of Covid cases, has been impeded by a combination of shortages stemming from insufficient planning, and hesitancy stemming from poor communication. There are already signs this wave could be peaking in India. To prepare for the next public health crisis, the country must learn the lessons from its second wave. In particular, the government must stop hiding behind a veil of nationalism. On Tuesday, one of India’s most respected virologists, Shahid Jameel, resigned from his position as the chair of the scientific advisory group of the Insacog. Just days earlier, Jameel had written in the New York Times about the “stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” that Indian scientists were facing, warning that “decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control”. In place of data, there has been patriotic bluster. In January, India’s health minister famously declared that India had contained the pandemic. By the middle of May he was being pilloried for responding to a sober Lancet editorial on India’s handling of the second wave by sharing a childishly written blog post complete with a cat photo. One would expect politicians and leaders to have shown empathy when the second wave hit. Some of this suffering could have been prevented: unfortunately, there’s little reason to be hopeful the government will reflect on this before the next wave hits. Rukmini S is a data journalist based in Chennai, India

  • Lewis Hamilton Blasts Formula One, Says it Has Become a ‘Billionaire Boys’ Club'

    Over the past few years, Hamilton has become an increasingly vocal campaigner for diversity.

  • Risk of armed conflict in Taiwan Strait is 'all-time high': Beijing-backed think tank

    Beijing [China], May 21 (ANI): As tensions have risen across the Taiwan Strait, the risk of armed conflict is an "all-time high", according to a Beijing-backed think-tank.